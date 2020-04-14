LUDLOW — Richard “Dick” Hoffman, 63, of Ludlow passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday (April 11, 2020).
He was born Feb. 4, 1957, in Urbana, a son of Arthur and Marie (Klein) Hoffman.
He is survived by four siblings, Gene (Patty) Hoffman of San Antonio, Texas, Frank “Moe” (Angie) Hoffman of Bloomington, Patty (Steve) Jones of Eureka and Debbie (Scot) Renn of Annandale, Va.; eight nieces and nephews and seven grandnieces and grandnephews; and a sister-in-law, Mary Disseler of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Hoffman.
Dick was a 1975 graduate of Rantoul Township High School. He worked at Jeld Wyn (Caradco) for almost 40 years. He was an active member of St. Malachy Catholic Church.
He was a loving and caring brother, uncle and friend.
There will be a private committal at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A public service will be scheduled at a later time.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.