CHAMPAIGN — Richard E. "Dick" Hyde (#35) died Wednesday (April 15, 2020) at Bickford of Champaign Memory Care.
He will truly be missed by his wife of 61 years, Karen Hyde; daughter, Debra (Mike) Lockwood of Vero Beach, Fla.; daughter, Denise (Tom) Shepardson of Tampa, Fla.; and son, Rich (Traci) of Mahomet; and seven grandchildren, Tom Shepardson, Katie (Chris) Ryba, Jack (Andi) Hyde, Will (Liv) Hyde, Grace and Luke Hyde and Austin (Brooke) Lockwood.
Dick was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Hindsboro, to Marshall B. and Mildred M. Hyde. He was the third of three children and was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Russell and John B. Hyde.
Dick grew up in Rising and attended Champaign Central High School. He was nicknamed the Mayor of Rising. He loved sports. He played basketball and baseball at Central and briefly attended the University of Illinois.
Dick left the U of I in 1949 to pursue his baseball passion and entered the minor leagues. He played over the next 12 years in the minor and major leagues for the Washington Senators, Baltimore Orioles and a brief four-day stint with the Boston Red Sox.
Dick was a right-handed relief pitcher who pitched submarine style (an unconventional sidearm throw that is underhand). He broke into the major leagues in 1956. His biggest year came in 1958 when his won-lost record was 10-3 with 19 saves and a minuscule 1.75 ERA. As a result, he finished 12th in the AL MVP voting that year and was voted Sophomore of the Year.
Some of Dick’s fondest memories included striking out Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams and playing baseball with the numerous stars of that era. Dick was inducted into the Central High School Baseball Hall of Fame and was honored in a ceremony at McKinley baseball field in April 2014.
Dick was a veteran of the Korean War era, serving proudly in the Army from 1951-1952 for a two-year period in the middle of his baseball career.
Dick returned to Champaign after baseball and spent most of his working life with the Illinois Power Co. After suffering a heart attack and retiring in the mid-1980s, Dick and Karen divided their time between Champaign and Tucson, Ariz., before returning home to Champaign full time three years ago.
Dick loved to coach baseball as well as play it. He was the baseball coach for many years for the Babe Ruth All Stars and the Optimist Baseball Club as well as for son Rich’s teams as he was growing up. Dick always loved watching his children and grandchildren play any sport.
Rich went on to become a starting pitcher at the University of Illinois and spent 15 years playing professional baseball in the San Francisco Giants franchise as well as the Northern League. Dick enjoyed his daughters’ softball, volleyball and basketball games as well as his grandchildren’s cross-country, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and cheerleading.
Dick loved to travel and mostly by car all through the United States. He will be remembered as a kind and fun-loving soul with a quick wit.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Dick’s life will be announced at a later date. Private graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Friends and family members are invited to share their memories of Dick at www.morganmemorial-home.com. Donations may be made in Dick’s memory to the Champaign Central Baseball Booster Club and the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bickford Memory Care for the excellent and loving care they gave Dick over the last year and during his final days.