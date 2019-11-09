DANVILLE — Richard James Williams, 78, of Danville passed this life at 2:17 p.m. Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at home.
Richard was born March 23, 1941, in Tilton, to James and Rosetta Gossett Williams.
He retired from General Motors Central Foundry Division and owned and operated Blue Lake Stables in Catlin. Dick enjoyed horses, particularly barrel racing and pole bending; and hiking with his wife and dog, Tanzy. Dick and his wife traveled extensively across the United States in their RV. He loved the Pacific Northwest and wintering in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.
He was the founder of the P.U.S.H. prayer group in 1999. Dick loved to praise the Lord. His love for the Lord was contagious. He was a dedicated prayer warrior. He loved his church family.
Dick married Cathy Bann Williams on Nov. 16, 1985. He was previously married to Joyce Arnold, and they have sons, Rick and Mike Williams.
Dick is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Rick and Mike; sister-in-law, Elaine (Richard) Powell; and several nieces and nephews.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Officiating will be Pastor Thomas W. Miller. Cremation will follow. A public viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.
