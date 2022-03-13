SADORUS — Richard Dean Jobe, 85, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home in Sadorus.
He was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Decatur to Gerald and Dorothy (Vance) Jobe. Richard married Charline Kremer on March 29, 1958 in Batavia.
Richard is survived by two children, Janet Jobe of Champaign and Jeff Jobe of Sadorus; three grandchildren, Bailie Jobe, Jared Staire and Kayla Staire; and his King Charles cavalier spaniel, Sir Jensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and a daughter, JoAnn (Michael) Staire.
Richard had a servant’s heart. He was chief of the Sadorus Fire Protection District for almost 40 years, served on the METCAD board and was a police officer in Batavia.
Services for Richard will be held privately. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to the Sadorus Fire Protection District. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.