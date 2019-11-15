CHAMPAIGN — Richard A. Johnson, 93, of Champaign died at 10:57 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
There will be a graveside funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Galesburg.
Richard was born Feb. 26, 1926, in Galesburg, a son of Frank and Frankie Johnson. He graduated from Galesburg High School in 1946 and was drafted into the Army in 1950, where he served for two years. During this time, he served in the 40th Division, 160th Infantry Regiment, Heavy Mortar Company as both a gunner and forward observer. He spent 11 months in Japan and another nine months on the Korean front.
Richard was a bachelor and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign. In the late 1950s, he became a member of Masonic Lodge 157 in Urbana, where he had the honor of being Worshipful Master in 1961-62 and was a member of the Scottish Rite 32 as a Shriner.
Mr. Johnson owned and operated all of the Dairy Queen restaurants in Champaign-Urbana and Rantoul from 1949-89, but the Rantoul location was sold to Mr. Johnson's sister in the 1970s.
Richard was preceded in death by his older brother, Robert, of Chicago and older sisters, Marjorie and Georgia. He had the joy of being a father to a beloved daughter, Heidi, and her children, Reed and Katie, all of Findley, Ohio. He also had four nieces and one nephew.
