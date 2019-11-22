FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Richard L. Johnson, 75, of Fruitland Park, Fla., formerly of Danville, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at the Villages Rehab and Nursing Center in Lady Lake, Fla. He was born Sept. 14, 1944, in Westville, the son of Wilford L. and Betty (McFarland) Johnson. He married LaDonna Hanson on Oct. 14, 1973, in Danville. She preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2019.
He is survived by two step-daughters, Roxie (Larry) Nixon of Danville and Dianna Turner of Danville; one sister, Dorie Benting of Danville; one sister-in-law, Rose Johnson of Attica, Ind.; one brother, Pete Johnson of Attica, Ind.; two aunts, Helen Johnson of Danville and Victoria Van Sant of Georgetown; one uncle, Alford Johnson of Danville; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard Johnson Jr., one sister, Minnie Johnson; and two brothers, David and Terry Johnson.
Richard worked as a union carpenter for the Laborers Local #269 until his retirement. He enjoyed doing carpentry work especially home improvements. He also enjoyed playing computer games, watching westerns and was an avid Florida Marlins fan.
A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. A graveside service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Gundy Cemetery in Bismarck, with Pastor Richard Lewis officiating.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
