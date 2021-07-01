CHAMPAIGN — Richard Lennox Kaer, 91, of Champaign passed away at 2:15 p.m. Monday (June 28, 2021) at his daughters’ home.
Mr. Kaer was born Sept. 26, 1929, in Baltimore, the son of Arthur Frederick and Lillian May (Vetz) Kaer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Regina Wankowski Kaer; his wife of 37 years, Betty Kaer; a daughter, Barbara “Barb” Ann Hall; three brothers, Ronald, Robert and William “Major” Kaer; and a sister, Joan Kaer.
He is survived by his three children, Sharon Marie Kaer of Rantoul, Steven Wayne Kaer of Wausaukee, Wis., and Linda Mae Francis of Champaign; five grandchildren, Jordan Kaer, Jeremiah Kaer, Travis Hall, Brock Hall and Jayme-Lee Francis; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, with whom he was very close.
Richard served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years, serving during the Korean War. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
He loved telling stories and was a great storyteller. He was also a very good sketch artist and enjoyed woodworking. Richard always had a toothpick in his mouth and was known as Sgt. Toothpick in the Air Force.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and services will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Illiana Cremation Society to assist them with the cremation arrangements.
