BISMARCK — Richard Harold Knight, 84, of Bismarck passed away Saturday (June 12, 2021) at home.
He was born in Danville on Feb. 23, 1937, the son of Ralph and Gwendolyn (Sherrill) Knight. On April 13, 1958, Richard married the love of his life, Flora Belle Miller, and the two of them spent 63 wonderful years together; she survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Ronald Eugene (Mendy) Knight, Roger Eric (Shirley) Knight and Ray Erin (Gwen) Knight; grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Jacob, Tyler and Victoria; brothers, Dr. John L. (Esperanza) Knight, Kenneth (Jeanette) Knight and Edward (Marol Lee) Knight; sisters, Loretta (Joe) Cox, Mary (Betsy) Depratt and Barbara (Dale) Olmstead; sister-in-law, Kathy Knight; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ricky Earl Knight; and brother, William Knight.
Richard graduated from Bismarck High School, Class of 1956. Throughout his life, he worked at A&P Grocery Store, Bismarck Henning High School and Old National Bank. Richard also volunteered at OSF Hospital for several years.
Richard enjoyed attending Bismarck Henning and University of Illinois athletic events. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
A celebration of Richard's life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Jim Russell officiating. Burial will take place in Gundy Cemetery, Bismarck. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard’s name to the Bismarck Henning Athletics Department. Please join Richard’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.