FISHER — Richard Lee Koelbl, 78, of Fisher went to be with the Lord on Monday (June 28, 2021) at home.
He was born Jan. 8, 1943, in Fitzsimons, Colo., a son of John and Gladys (Webster) Koelbl. He married Bari L. Bright on June 23, 1974, in Osman. She preceded him in death on June 30, 2020.
He is survived by a son, Shannon (Terri) of Elkhart, Ind.; two daughters, Staci (Scott) Benson of Fisher and Paula Koelbl of Rantoul; two brothers, John Koelbl of Alabama and Robert (Glynna) Koelbl of Colorado; two sisters, Jean Degnan of Colorado and Bonnie Koelbl of Rantoul; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-grandson, Bennett Tome.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy on a nuclear submarine. He retired as a machinist from Kraft Foods in Champaign and then worked many years as a custodian for Fisher schools. He liked to fish, read and was interested in astronomy. He shared a love of his pets with his wife.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bellflower Cemetery, Bellflower. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 Saturday morning at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to SHARE (Society for Hooved Animals’ Rescue and Emergency), 2946 County Road 800 East, Dewey, IL 61840.