SAVOY — Richard K. Lake passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Gallatin, Tenn.
He will be remembered as a considerate and amiable person by the many who knew him. His generosity for others was demonstrated by his commitment to his community, to Rotary as a Paul Harris Fellow, Boy Scouts, Unity of Music City and to those who worked with him in community college education in Iowa and Illinois. Rich was an administrator of career and technical education at community colleges in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, Iowa, before finishing his career at Parkland College as dean of Career Programs in Champaign.
He was born in Wichita, Kan., in 1943 and earned degrees from Wichita State University and the University of Nebraska. He was active in the American Technical Education Association and served for two years as its president.
Rich was an avid reader, loved camping and hiking, music and enjoyed extensive world travel. He was a man of many interests and hobbies and valued the time he spent with friends and colleagues. He will be remembered for those good times by those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia Powell of Gallatin; a daughter, Deborah Moore (Greg) of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Kaydin, Kira and Kassidy Moore; a son, Dan Lake of Des Moines; a sister, Marcia McFarland (Lew Shelton) of Manhattan, Kan.; a brother, Donald Lake (Miriam) of Mahomet; and stepdaughter, Amy Sheumaker (Dan) of Decatur and children Kelsey and Laif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Lucille Lake, and first wife, Rosemary Vandergriff.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Oreana Christian Church, 500 W. South St., Oreana, IL 62554. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 10393, Chicago, IL 60610, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Gallatin, andersonfuneralhome.org.