BEMENT — Richard “Lee” Lawson, 82, of Bement died at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at The Villas of Hollybrook, Monticello.
A private burial will be in Bement Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Lee was born March 28, 1937, in Bement, a son of Reed and Opal (Olinger) Lawson. He worked as maintenance manager for 40 years at General Cable in Monticello.
He is survived by his three children, Terry L. (Jill) Lawson of Bement, Michael E. (Joan) Lawson of Monticello and Debbie L. Sisk of Arcola; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie Ganley of Bement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother and wives, Sonja, Bobbie and Deloris.
His friends and family will all miss his wisdom, kindness, sense of humor and easy smile.