BELLEVILLE, Mich. — Richard "Rick" Dan Leischner, 72, of Belleville, Mich., passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at University Hospitals, Ann Arbor, Mich.
He was born March 22, 1949, in Urbana, son of John Milton and Kathryn Irma (Wolfe) Leischner. He graduated from De Land-Weldon High School, Class of 1967. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in engineering from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 35 years of loyal service. Rick was a terrific engineer and builder. He built several additions on his home, all their furniture, and enjoyed woodworking. His passion was collecting. He was a collector of many things and could turn anything into collectible art. Most of all, Rick loved time spent with his family.
Mr. Leischner is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicki Annette (Hogan) Leischner; two sons, Chad and Troy Leischner, both of Belleville; two granddaughters, Lydia and Lynette; a sister, Becky (Jim) Hicks of Monticello; a brother, John Leischner of De Land; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Tim Hogan.
Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 26, at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Drive, Belleville, MI 48111, (734) 697-4500. He was carefully transported to Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856, (217) 762-2126, for private family services on Wednesday, March 2. Interment will be in Goose Creek Township Cemetery, De Land.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.