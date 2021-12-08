ST. JOSEPH — Richard K. Lindstrom, 72, of St. Joseph passed this life to eternity on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview, following the service. Pastors Kris Light and Judy Ridlen will officiate.
Richard was born Jan. 12, 1949, to Rueben E. Lindstrom and Josephine M. Lindstrom (Anderson); he was their only child. They preceded him in death. He married Priscilla Jo Walker on Sept. 16, 1978; she survives.
Richard was a member of University Place Christian Church, Champaign. Born and raised in the Galva and Kewanee area, he graduated from Kewanee High School in 1967 and then studied at Blackhawk College and the University of Illinois. He was a Realtor and member of the Champaign County Association of Realtors for 45 years. He owned his own firm, Beacon Realty.
Richard also loved antiques, and researching a piece was what he enjoyed most. His passion in antiques was Chinese and Japanese porcelain.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Richard's name be made to University Place Christian Church, 403 S. Wright St. Champaign, IL 61820, or Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign, IL 61820. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.