LeROY — Richard David Lykins, 76, of LeRoy passed away at 7:24 p.m. Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at Kindred Hospital, Peoria.
A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, with Deacon John Leonard officiating. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in August 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the McLean County Humane Society.
Mr. Lykins was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Urbana, to Edward and Catherine Forrestal Lykins. He married Barb King on Dec. 14, 2002, in rural Sabina. She survives in LeRoy.
Also surviving are three sons, Brian (Michelle) Lykins of McHenry, Michael (Julie) Lykins of Rantoul and Richard T. (Rebecca) Lykins of St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Payton, Hannah and Emma Lykins, Jake, Carson and Jackson Lykins and Cecilia Lykins; one brother, Tom (Mary) Lykins of Normal; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth (Ronnie) Starwalt of Sadorus and Kathy (Larry) Meyer of Pesotum.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a stepdaughter, Kristie Young.
He farmed in the Bellflower and Saybrook areas for 47 years. Rich was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Bellflower.