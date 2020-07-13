FARMER CITY — Richard Lyle Dubson, 91, of Farmer City passed away at 11:03 a.m. Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care, Farmer City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Pastor Danny McCubbins officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Farmer City.
Lyle was born Jan. 8, 1929, in Normal, to Bert A. and Edna B. McKean Dubson. He married Fauna Dell Milburn on Dec. 27, 1958, in Farmer City. She passed away Sept. 18, 2014.
Survivors include two sons, Dennis (Laurie) Dubson of Chenoa and Michael (Jodi) Dubson of Harrisburg, Pa.; one daughter, Rhonda Edgecombe of Warrensburg; and four grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, Farmer City.