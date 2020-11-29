CHAMPAIGN — Richard Mann of Champaign passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at the age of 71.
Born on Feb. 8, 1949, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, he was the son of Leonard and Lillian (Matt) Mann. Richie grew up in Brooklyn and then The Rockaways in Queens, where he graduated from Far Rockaway High School in 1967. In 1974, he married his longtime sweetheart, Francine, and in 1979, the couple had their only child, Brian. Richie and his family later moved to Oceanside, N.Y., where he lived until 2016, when he and his wife moved to Champaign to be closer to their son.
Richie worked for Triboro Coach Corporation and the Metropolitan Transit Authority in Jackson Heights, Queens, during which time he was the manager of the stock room, retiring in 2012 after more than 40 years of service.
Richie loved baseball and, after his Giants moved to San Francisco, became a die-hard New York Mets fan, watching games most nights and patiently waiting for a repeat of 1969 and 1986. He loved music passionately, Creedence Clearwater Revival being his favorite band, along with Joe Cocker and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He also loved watching movies, "The Blues Brothers" being a personal favorite. Most of all, he cherished spending his time with his wife, Fran; son, Brian; and niece, Tracey.
Richard is survived by his wife of 46 years, Fran (Wasserman) Mann; son, Brian; niece, Tracey (Wasserman) Scheihing; nephew-in-law, Kevin Scheihing; and daughters, Ella and Hailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenny and Lilly; brother, Stewie; and daughter-in-law, Emily Peterman.
A small graveside service was held Monday morning, Nov. 30, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting morganmemorialhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association or Parkinson’s Foundation in Richie’s memory.