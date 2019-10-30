MAHOMET — Richard A. McElmurry — known affectionately as “Rick”, “Captain” and “Bo” — died Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019). He was 67 years young.
He was a loyal husband, devoted dad and sweet grandpa, avid birdwatcher, excellent conversationalist, self-appointed barstool therapist, volunteer for many noble causes, retired public servant and all-around good guy. He made friends wherever he went. He loved and was loved and will be missed by so many.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta; daughters, Sara and Susan; sons-in-law, Dan and Angel; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Mahomet United Methodist Church with visitation two hours prior to the services.
Please honor Rick by making a donation to the Audubon Society (www.action.audubon.org), Muscular Dystrophy Association (www.mda.org) or CASA for Children (www.casaforchildren.org).
