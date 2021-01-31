FORT MYERS, Fla. — Richard H. McQueen, born on June 14, 1948, formerly of Urbana, passed away Jan. 19, 2021, at his residence in Fort Myers, Fla.
His parents were Harley McQueen and Catherine Hill. He was the youngest of their six children (Max McQueen, Alicia Bollman, George McQueen, Shirley Caldwell and Violet Prough). He was preceeded in death by his parents, his brother Max and his sister Alicia.
Richard married Edith Pruitt and had two sons, Richard W. McQueen (Amy) and Brian T. McQueen (Kara). He was a devoted grandfather to his 10 grandchildren (Vance, Cole, Chanc, Cora, Savannah, Kailey, Cassidy, Zayah, Zaryanna and Cayden) and his four great-grandchildren (Aria, Zoey, Jaiden and Za'khilyn). He also thought of his niece, Sheila Huff, as his daughter.
Richard was a mechanic and truck driver for most of his life. In more recent years, he could be found helping a family member or friend out, fishing and rooting on the New England Patriots.
His hobbies included truck pulling, stock car racing, demolition derbies and kart racing, of which he won titles and track championships.
He will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a future Celebration of Life ceremony.