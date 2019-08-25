South Elgin — Richard Menzer, 86, of South Elgin, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday morning (Aug. 22, 2019) at Heritage Woods in South Elgin.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the St. Joseph United Methodist Church. Pastor Gene Turner will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. The family would like for everyone to join them in wear bright colors to celebrate Richard's life.
Richard was born April 27, 1933, in Hackensack, N.J., the son of George W. and Virginia F. (Lueneburg) Menzer.
He married Phyllis Schaefer on April 26, 1958, in Bergenfield, N.J. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Carin (Brad) Rodemoyer of Western Springs, Eric (Leanna) Menzer of Sycamore and Jenny (Mike) Tabb of Dwight; grandchildren, Breelyn Menzer, Carsten and Caroline Menzer, Brian Rodemoyer, Taylor Rodemoyer, Kyle Osterbur and Lane Osterbur; one great-grandchild, Makayla Osterbur; sister, Alma Boland of Charlotte, N.C.; sister-in-law, Eleanor Menzer of Lincoln, Vt.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Menzer.
Mr. Menzer was a Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of Hasbrouck Heights High School and Farleigh Dickerson University. He worked for Lederle Laboratory in New York, Cooper Laboratories in New Jersey and Combe Laboratories in Rantoul as research director, retiring in 1998. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 at Fort Carson, Colo., as a medic.
Richard was a member of the St. Joseph United Methodist Church and active in the Boy Scouts. He was a volunteer with Empty Tomb in Champaign, Midwest Mission Distribution Center in Chatham and Hospital Sisters in Springfield.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph United Methodist Church or Midwest Mission Distribution Center 1001 Mission Drive, Pawnee, IL 62558.