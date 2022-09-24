SIDNEY — Richard W. Mumm, 94, of Sidney passed away at 9:20 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022) at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy.
Richard was born Sept. 14, 1928, to Luther and Anna Mumm, in Sidney. He married Phyllis Kirby on July 13, 1951, and she survives.
Also surviving are their children, Thomas (Cheryl) Mumm of Sidney, Daniel (Dottie) Mumm of Mahomet and Barbara (Stanley) Gerdes of Savoy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Vernon, Johnny, Robert and Pete Mumm; and a sister, Velma Trees.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. He was a home builder all his life, and he loved to fish.
There will be no services. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.