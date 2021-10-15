MUNDELEIN — On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Dick Nagy, 78, was welcomed with open arms by his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. His family surrounded him at his home, as he wished.
Dick, born to Frank and Grace Nagy in Syracuse, N.Y., graduated high school, worked as a milk delivery man and played independent basketball for three years. Dick and his then wife, Marlicia, moved to Abilene, Texas, in 1963 to pursue his college education at Hardin-Simmons University and to play basketball for coach Lou Henson. Dick and Marlicia became parents of two children while Dick earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology and education, became a scholar-athlete and was named to Who’s Who in American Universities and Colleges. He gained his first head coaching position at Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kan., where he also served as the athletic director and taught psychology. Dick also coached at East Central Community College in Union, Mo., and in 1979 reunited with coach Lou Henson as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His 17 years alongside coach Henson, Jimmy Collins and Mark Coomes included 14 winning Big Ten records, one Big Ten title and an impressive showing in the 1989 NCAA Final Four. In 1996, Jimmy, Dick and Mark moved northward to the University of Illinois-Chicago, where they took UIC to its first NCAA tournament appearance.
Beyond basketball, Dick and his wife, Janelle, tirelessly invested time, energy and resources into their family, church, the Octagon Salon team, friends, widows and the homeless. During Dick’s retirement, he made countless visits and phone calls to former teammates and players he had the privilege to coach. You could find no one more loyal or willing to be a “foxhole friend” than Dick Nagy. Dick walked regularly, swam laps, lifted weights and loved his German Shepherd, “Preacher,” and armchair cat, “Bootsie.”
Dick lived faithfully devoted to his savior, Jesus Christ. In 2001, his son, Scott, gifted him a black leather Bible — its cover now worn bare. In 2014, Dick toured the Holy Land and his dear friend, Johnnie Jenkins, re-baptized him in the Jordan River.
Dick is survived by his wife Janelle; daughter, Robin Jackson (Mike); son, Scott Nagy (Jamie); grandchildren, Matthew, Nick (Jordan), Tyler, TJ, Natalie and Naika; great-grandchildren, Clare and Riley; sister, Nancy Matter-Stewart; brothers-in-law, Barry Koncan (Barb) and Greg Koncan (Tessa); and numerous nieces and nephews.
We will hold a celebration of life honoring Dick on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Church, Wadsworth. The church will livestream the service on its Youtube channel, found on their website (cornerstonewadsworth.com/) or directly at youtube.com/channel/UC6gktHY7BxsfckYacwAwU7g. Shortly following the service, friends and family will gather at The Shanty, a nearby restaurant. Please visit this link to RSVP your attendance: form.123formbuilder.com/6014033/form.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dick’s memory to Cornerstone Community Church, 40413 N. Delaney Road, Wadsworth, IL 60083, cornerstonewadsworth.com/; or to Midwest Veteran’s Closet of North Chicago, where veterans shop for free. Find them at midwestveteranscloset.org/.