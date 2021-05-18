CHAMPAIGN — Family and close friends of Richard P. Bigaham, 80, of Champaign, will gather at noon Thursday, May 20, at Northside Church of Christ, Champaign, to celebrate his life. Pastor Arthur Moore will officiate. Public visitation will commence an hour prior to the service at the church. CDC regulations will be enforced. He will await the resurection in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Richard transitioned peacefully at 11:12 a.m. Friday (May 14, 2021) with his wife by his side.
Professional and compassionate service provided by Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service, Champaign.