URBANA — Richard C. “Dick” Percival, 90, of Urbana passed away peacefully, in hospice care at home with his wife, Carol, by his side, on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 11:10 a.m.
Dick was born on June 6, 1932, in Champaign, a son of Vera Margaret (Morris) Percival and Arthur Ellithorpe Percival.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Vera; and four siblings, Morris “Bill” Percival, Virginia McCabe, Kay Johnson and Patricia Rutherford.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol (Goldenstein) Percival; daughter Angela Himelick (Douglas) of Urbana; daughter Terri Rostek (Kyle Isaksen) of St. Joseph; son, Scott Percival of Coral Gables, Fla.; three grandchildren, Courtney Beasley (Ryan) of Mahomet, Joshua Himelick of North Webster, Ind., and Emily Rostek of St. Joseph; three great-grandchildren, Addie, Noah and Catie Beasley; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick grew up in Urbana and enjoyed spending summers with his grandparents in Neoga. He attended Urbana schools and graduated from Urbana High School. In 1952, Dick joined the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, and was sent to serve in the Korean War. Upon returning from military service, Dick settled back home in Urbana to begin his dedicated lifelong career in banking. He attended and graduated from Illinois Commercial College to then begin his first position with First Federal Savings and Loan as a loan officer. In 1970, he accepted the position as vice president of mortgage lending with Busey First National Bank. In 1975, Dick became the president of Commercial Savings and Loan until their merger with an affiliated banking company. He retired from banking back with Busey Bank in 2014.
Through the years, Dick served on many organizations and committees. He was on the board of directors for the Urbana Chamber of Commerce, a board member of the State of Illinois Savings and Loan League, a member of the Illini Striders and head finish track judge for the Ilini track team, a lifetime member of the Wiley School PTA and a lifetime member of the A.F. & A.M. Urbana Masonic Lodge 157, where he became a Master Mason and served as secretary for the A.F. & A.M. Masonic Lodge for 20 years. He served as the treasurer for the Urbana Park District for 44 years, where he was recently honored by the Urbana Park District with a tree planted in Carle Park along with a bronze plaque for his years of service and dedication. Dick was a member of New Horizon United Methodist Church in Champaign.
Dick will be remembered and celebrated for being an extraordinary man. He was quiet, observant and kind. He made many friends throughout his lifetime. He lived and walked by his strong faith in the Lord. Dick was proud, dedicated and, most of all, loved his family.
A private burial service is planned for immediate family only at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.