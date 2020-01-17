HOOPESTON — Richard Phillip “Dick” Layden, 89, of Hoopeston passed away at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born on the 11th of March, 1930, in Danville, the son of Edward and Cornelia (Fitzgerald) Layden. He married Catherine Marie Kerrigan on Dec. 26, 1960, in Denver, Colo. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by two daughters, Sheila Cannon of Woodburn, Ore., and Michele (Doug) Nubel of Clive, Iowa; five sons, Kevin (Jill) Layden of El Paso, Ill., John Layden (Denise Powell) of Hudson, Joseph (Roxanne) Layden of Westmont, James Matthew Layden, and the Rev. Christopher Layden of Hoopeston; one sister, Ruth Marie Carter; one sister-in-law, Eileen Layden; nine grandchildren, James Richard, Joseph II, Zachary, Kathleen, Katie, Alysa, Megan, Erin and Andy; three great-grandchildren, David, Richard and Cheyanne; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a very special friend and dancing partner of 14 years, Audrey Bell of Georgetown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Cathy, of 43 years; three sisters, Mary Ellen (Joe) McKean, Agnes (Dr. Dave) Davis and Patricia (Leonard) Newman; and three brothers, Edward Layden Sr., Thomas (Bunny) Layden and Paul (Lucille) Layden.
Dick was a lifelong farmer, who specialized in growing sweet corn, asparagus and miscellaneous vegetables. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston and the Lions Club.
Dick enjoyed dancing, playing checkers, visiting with his friends at McDonald’s and talking about sweet corn. With a burlap bag of sweet corn, Dick was able to meet presidents, rock stars and professional athletes.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, with a rosary service at 4:45 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston, with the Rev. Patrick O’Neal and the Rev. Tom Gibson officiating. Following the service, per his wishes, he will be cremated, and burial will be held in Floral Hill Cemetery at a later date with his son, the Rev. Christopher A. Layden, officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston, IL 60942, or the Hoopeston Area High School FFA Alumni Association.
The family would like to thank Heritage Health of Hoopeston and Iroquois Memorial Hospice for their care. They would also like to give a special thank you to nurse Amy and Dick’s special friend, Audrey Bell.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Dick’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
