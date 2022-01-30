CHAMPAIGN — Richard Lynn Reynolds, 69, of Champaign departed into Glory to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, with visitation prior from 10 to 11 a.m., at First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign.
Rich was born Sept. 20, 1952, to Arnold and Lillian (McGuire) Reynolds of Potomac. Rich married Kathleen (Dickey) Reynolds on Dec. 24, 1995, in Champaign. They enjoyed 26 years of marriage.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kathy; two nieces, Kelly (Gabriel) Mesa of Arlington, Wash., and Laurie (Rob) Wylie of Kuna, Idaho; a sister-in-law, Tina Reynolds of Kuna, Idaho; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; a nephew; a niece; two great-nephews; and one great-niece. His Illinois family, Keith and Krista Ewerks of Philo and their children, Kourtney and Karson, both of Philo, and Kalynne (Ethan) Fitzwilliam of Altamont.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; a brother, Allen Reynolds; and his beloved Labrador retrievers, Mac and Molly.
Rich graduated from Potomac High School in 1970. He then went to work for Kraft Foods in Champaign for 40 years. As a young adult, Rich enjoyed spending time with his friends, whether that was playing golf, baseball on several men’s teams or simply hanging out with them.
Rich was an avid sports fan. He loved Indiana University Basketball, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rich was often seen sporting his favorite team’s logo on his apparel. He also loved a wide variety of music.
Rich was a member of First Christian Church, Champaign. He served in many ways: as an Elder, including being chairman of the Elders twice, and on the Worship and Arts Tech team and the Welcome Team. In retirement, he volunteered in the church office. He always made a point to take time to get to know all the ministers and staff, spending time talking to them and praying for them.
It was very important to Rich, whether it was a lifetime friend or a new friend, that they knew he cared deeply about them and really enjoyed spending time with them.
Rich served the purposes of God for his generation by sharing Jesus and His love with all people he encountered. He fought the fight and won the race. Well done, good and faithful servant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign, IL 61822.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.