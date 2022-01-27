TUSCOLA — Richard A. “Rich” Taylor, 63, of Tuscola passed away Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with celebration of life services following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating.
Mr. Taylor was born Nov. 26, 1958, in Urbana, the son of Bruce and Norma Morenz Taylor.
Rich is survived by his children, Sarah, David and Sabrina; and their mother, Heather Taylor, of Tuscola; and sister, Kathy Beck of Prescott, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Rich enjoyed collecting and working on cars; Corvettes and American muscle cars were his favorite. He was a sound engineer for local bands for many years. Rich was a Christmas enthusiast and loved Tuscola Warrior football.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.