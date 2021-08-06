CHAMPAIGN — Richard "Rick" Todd Beaver, 54, of Champaign lost a long battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home with family on July 18, 2021.
He was born in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1966, to Benny and Carol Beaver. The family moved to the Urbana area, where Rick lived most of his life. He was a 1984 graduate of Urbana High School and attended Parkland College to earn his associate degree while working at Kraft Heinz Co. He started there as an hourly employee and was promoted many times throughout his 30-plus years with the company, ending his career as a plant manager at the Walton, N.Y., plant.
Rick loved all sports and especially liked any baseball team that played against the St. Louis Cardinals! He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed playing recreational softball and golfing with friends, family and coworkers.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Benny Wayne Beaver.
He is survived by his mother, Carol; sister, Kelly; brother, Randy (Mickie); wife, Liz; son, Kyle (Lori); twin grandsons, Jackson and Greyson; stepdaughters, Courtney (Steven) and Carly (Mick); along with many family members, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends, who were like family for many, many years.
A celebration of life open house will be held on Aug. 29 at Refinery, 2302 W. John St., Champaign, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Please wear a mask to help protect those who are immunocompromised. Rick’s family would love for you to write a memory of him that can be shared at the open house if time allows. He would love for all of us to be celebrating a life well lived!
Please consider donating to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or Champaign County Humane Society (cuhumane.org) in Rick’s memory.