GEORGETOWN — Rick L. Ford, 73, passed away Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) at OSF St. Joseph Medicl Center, Bloomington.
He was born on June 22, 1948, to Dale and Elizabeth Ford, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Danville High School in 1966 and attended Danville Area Community College. He was a millwright for Hyster/Naaco for 36 years, retiring in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Rebecca Beckman Ford.
Rick is survived by three sons, Beau Ford (Kristi), Dwayne Grider (Gayle) and Phil Hummel (Annette); one daughter, Gail Scott (Jim); 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his wife, Susan Ford.
Rick was a family man who was dedicated to his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. Rick was tough and respectful and lived a life of honesty and integrity. He was a good listener and could always make you feel good by asking you questions about yourself. When his son, Beau, was young, he would put together a fireworks display that was the envy of local towns! He loved his shared dog, Mr. Bones, and they could often be seen at Big R selecting the best “pig ear” for Bones, and then a stop at McDonald’s on the way home for a cone. Rick loved fishing with his friends at Mill Creek and Lake Vermilion, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and his fish fry was famous. He also spent many goose hunting seasons in Carbondale with his old friends. Rick could build or repair almost anything and was always on call for helping build a school project for his family.
He coached Little League and was beloved by his players, if not by some umpires. Rick was a reader of historical novels and was very knowledgeable of World War II and Civil War history. He also loved to watch and discuss famous trials on TV with his special friend. He had a love/hate relationship with the Bears and Illini sports.
Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Foundation or Georgetown Band Boosters.
His family would like to thank Dr. Sodhi and the staff at the medical office and dialysis clinic for their love and devotion to Rick over the years. He considered them his second family. Please join Rick’s family in sharing fond memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.