MINNEAPOLIS — Richard E. “Rick” Weaver, 56, passed peacefully, surrounded by his siblings, on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard C.
Rich is survived by a daughter, Nicole; siblings, Cyndi (Jeff Saylor) Starwalt, Jo Cummings and William (Heather) Osborne; Godsons, Zane Youhas and Conner Youhas; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and other family and friends, including his cat, Pearl.
Born in Danville, he made his home in Minneapolis. He was a talented artist (including painting) and musician, supporter of the arts, served on many foundations and charitable organizations, avid traveler, wine connoisseur and gamer, but mostly, he was a lover of life. He surrounded himself with an eclectic and loyal circle of friends whom he considered his second family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held in Danville in the near future. Memorials preferred to Mercy and Unity Hospitals Foundation in memory of his dedication to that foundation.