GILMAN — Richard Sagen, 59, of Gilman, formerly of Breckenridge, Colo., died Thursday (Oct. 13, 2022) at Gilman Healthcare Center, Gilman. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Cox Knapp Funeral Home, 142 W. Patton St., Paxton.