TOLONO — Richard Shipley, 87, of Tolono passed away at 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign, with the Rev. Ron Strack officiating. Burial will be in Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Shipley was born April 9, 1934, in Villa Grove, to Earl and Arlene Cook Shipley. He married Ilene Wright on April 17, 1953, in Urbana, and she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, April Schweitzer of Champaign and Cathy Blakeney of Danville; a son, Kevin (Karen) Shipley of Philo; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Tom (Linda) Shipley of Tolono and Steve Shipley of Savoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dave Shipley.
Mr. Shipley was a member of Meadowbrook Community Church, Champaign. He retired from the University of Illinois in the Civil Engineering Department in 1991 after 34 years. He was a Tolono police officer and was on the Tolono Fire Department. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing.
Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Community Church. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.