BROWNSVILLE, Ind. — Richard Edward Schoeneck, beloved husband of Kelly Chillarege, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, Mary Ruland; brother, Daniel Smallridge; and many friends, especially Zak Wagner, whose kindness was ever present.
Per Richard’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. The family would like to thank all of the neighbors, family and friends who have supported them.
Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Ind., has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guest book at communityfamilyfh.com.
The Parting
So the piper has come for his pay now,
gouging and grim the bill
No more shall my sun banish the shadows
or light the wild flowers on the hill
Our house will ever echo a distant laughter
whose warmth will not return
My eyes will reflect a new shade of color,
sepia days for which I yearn
The price seems too high, too severe
a sentence of winters icy wind
But I shall find it cheap and know
I won the greater bargain in the end
I have known what it is to utterly love
and be utterly loved in kind
I will bravely walk into this barren land
If you can but wait a bit my love
I shan’t be far behind
— K. Chillarege