Listen to this article

BROWNSVILLE, Ind. — Richard Edward Schoeneck, beloved husband of Kelly Chillarege, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, May 8, 2021. 

Besides his wife, he is survived by his mother, Mary Ruland; brother, Daniel Smallridge; and many friends, especially Zak Wagner, whose kindness was ever present.

Per Richard’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. The family would like to thank all of the neighbors, family and friends who have supported them.

Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Ind., has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guest book at communityfamilyfh.com.

The Parting

So the piper has come for his pay now,

gouging and grim the bill

No more shall my sun banish the shadows

or light the wild flowers on the hill

 

Our house will ever echo a distant laughter

whose warmth will not return

My eyes will reflect a new shade of color,

sepia days for which I yearn

 

The price seems too high, too severe

a sentence of winters icy wind

But I shall find it cheap and know

I won the greater bargain in the end

 

I have known what it is to utterly love

and be utterly loved in kind

I will bravely walk into this barren land

If you can but wait a bit my love

I shan’t be far behind

— K. Chillarege

Trending Videos