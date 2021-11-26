MONTICELLO — Richard Lee Smith, 44, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, surrounded by his family.
Richard is survived by his children, Sabrina Smith (Justin Beavers), Anthony Smith, Grace Lala and Zoe Lala; fiancé, Amanda Lane; grandchildren, Casen Beavers, Tripp Beavers and Tatum Beavers, with his fourth grandson due in January; mother, Judy Smith; father, Richard (Jeri) Smith; brother, Jacob (Jami) Smith; and sisters, Dawn Smith (Dennis Whitmire) and Courtney Smith.
Richard was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pat Manning; grandparents, August and Jewel Maria; and uncle, Lance Smith.
Devoted to those he loved most, Richard was especially fond of his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He held great pride for the strong family he was blessed to be a hand in creating. Richard developed and earned many titles throughout is life: Dad, Uncle Rich and (his most favorite) Paw-Paw.
Corn fed and raised in Deland, Richard loved buying and selling cars. Most of all, Richard loved to race cars. Most people remember his white, 1989 trans-am. Richard worked as a tow truck driver for many years; he was one of the best around. He was talented in many things, such as welding, and he was quite
the mechanic. The simplest pleasures brought him great joy. When he wasn’t tinkering with a car (that he most likely broke), he was with his family and friends.
So many who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss Richard dearly. If you did not know him, you missed out!
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. Please join us at the DeLand American Legion, 432 N. Highway Ave., Deland.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made at gofund.me/8f069b0b. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.