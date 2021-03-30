CHAMPAIGN — Richard J. Stec, 88, of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (March 27, 2021).
Rich was born in Chicago on April 24, 1932. After graduating from Kelly Shields High School in 1948, he went to work at Ford Motor Co. as an apprentice toolmaker. In October 1952, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in Korea from April 1953 to September 1954 and honorably discharged.
Upon returning to civilian life, Rich met the love of his life, Yvonne Wilk, and were later wed on Oct. 25, 1957. Rich and Yvonne had three children, Rich, Gary and Dorie, and remained happily married for over 63 years.
Following his career in engineering with International Harvester, Rich retired to sell real estate. Partnered with Yvonne, the "Double Agents" worked in property sales in the Lemont and neighboring areas. Rich and Yvonne enjoyed travel, entertaining at home, and were dedicated to enriching the lives of their grandchildren, Garret, Grant, Alex and Jake.
Rich was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Callo; mother, Anna Stec; and father, Jacob Stec.
Services will be scheduled prior to interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
