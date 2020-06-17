ARMSTRONG — Richard H. Stephens Jr., 76, of Armstrong passed away at 9:49 a.m, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.
Richard was born on Jan. 18, 1944, in Urbana, the son of Richard H. and Helen Elizabeth (Baldwin) Stephens Sr. He married Becky Sue (Burwell) Urbain on May 16, 1982, in Tuscola. She survives.
He is also survived by three sons, Gregory Stephens of Urbana, William Bradley Stephens of Hoopeston and Travis (Danielle) Stephens of Armstrong; one daughter, Ginger (Jack) Arnold of Galatia, Ill.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Suzi Hood of Galveston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" H. Stephens; mother, Helen E. (Baldwin) Hood; stepfather, William "Quinn" Hood; infant brother, Frank Hood; infant sister, Kathleen Hood; and granddaughter, Alyssa Rae Stephens.
Richard graduated from Onarga Military Academy High School. He worked for over 40 years as a produce manager at Jerry’s IGA in Champaign until his retirement. Richard enjoyed fishing, reading, building computers and spending time with his family.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.