CHAMPAIGN — Richard “Stoney” Stone passed away at home at 11:18 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 82.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Richard was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Loxa to Jessie and Virginia Stone. He served in the Army as a private first class cook from 1956 to 1964.
After dating for five years, he married his sweetheart, Charlotte, on Jan. 18, 1959, in Catlin.
He was employed as a meat cutter in area grocery stores before retiring in 2000. Richard enjoyed country music, old movies, fishing, gardening, being outdoors and pampering his pets. He fiercely loved his family and had a knack for fixing anything.
Richard is survived by Charlotte Stone, his devoted wife of 61 years. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Tina Vaughn of Mahomet, Debbie (Bob) Robbins of Champaign, Ron (Elizabeth) Stone of Fairmount and Rick (Elaine) Stone of Champaign; one sister; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 26, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, followed by a funeral service.