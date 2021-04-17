TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On March 23, 2021, Richard Horace Sublette passed away at 9 p.m. and became the latest angel in heaven.
He recently moved to Prescott, Wis., from Tallahassee, Fla., and also resided in Champaign and Santa Monica, Calif.
A memorial service will be held at a later time, due to COVID-19 precautions.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
Richard was born April 3, 1934, in Homewood, the fourth child of Horace and Genevieve Sublette. He grew up with three older brothers and one younger sister. He graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Illinois in journalism and broadcast communications in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
Richard married Doris (Moore) on Jan. 27, 1957, in Belvidere. They were married 64 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Lucille Sublette-Martinez and husband Larry of Prescott; son-in-law, Robert Peyton of Spirit Lake, Iowa; brother, Bruce Sublette of Chicago; and sister, Sue Coomes of Chatsworth, Calif.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Warren (Amanda) Peyton and children Connor and Keagan of White Bear Lake, Minn., Moriah (Jimmy) Mckenna and daughter Genevieve of Sac City, Iowa, and Myles Peyton of Spirit Lake.
He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, wife and two daughters, April, who died in 1960, and Melody Sublette-Peyton, who died in 2019. His brothers, Tom and Gerry, also preceded him in death.
Richard worked at Illini Media as publisher and general manager for 15 years. He continued his dedication to student media as publisher of the Daily Bruin at UCLA and general manager of Florida State University Student Media. Richard didn’t just make a four-decade career of student media, he made a career out of helping students achieve their goals and reach further than they imagined possible. He was a co-founder of College Newspaper Business and Advertising Managers, vice president of the National Council of College Publications Advisors and president of College Media Advisors.
Richard was a vibrant and outgoing person. He lit up a room. He and Doris loved to throw parties and entertain. They were known for their homecoming parties at Illinois. They had endless love for their friends and family. Richard loved photography, trains, painting, movies, dining out and theater. He even joined Tallahassee Little Theatre and loved acting in his later years. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church, wherever he lived. He often led the Sunday school classes.
Richard was warm, caring, funny and will be greatly missed.
Bakken & Young Funeral & Cremation Services, River Falls, Wis., is serving the family.