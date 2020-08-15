URBANA — Richard Ivan Swearingen, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at home Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at 6:30 a.m. He was born April 20, 1938, in Urbana, son of Vern I. and Elsie (Peck) Swearingen. He married Ann Douglas Swearingen on Aug. 9, 1957, and she survives.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) we will be only letting in small groups at a time for Richard's visitation and will require a mask be worn. Thank you for your understanding and patience.
A private family memorial service and graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Penny (Neil Hasbrouck) Swearingen of Jonesville, Mich.; Rick (Koryn) of Lake Villa, and Brian (Julie) Swearingen of Sidney; nine grandchildren, Tabetha Fitchner, Felicia Bonynge, Ashleigh Swearingen, Stephani Guy, Brooke Stempeck, Sebastian Cousins, Cameron Swearingen, (Richard) Jacob Swearingen and Cole Swearingen; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Tonita Reifsteck, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Douglas, many nieces and nephews and his German shepherd, Rissi.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Laverne Hedgcock.
Richard spent his whole life in the Urbana area, graduating from Urbana High School in 1956, where he was active in sports and band. He attended Illinois State University. He began farming in 1957 and retired in 2019. He also had worked at the University of Illinois Facilities and Services, where he retired after 25 years.
Family was the most important thing to him, especially his beloved grandchildren. He attended as many sporting events, livestock shows, concerts, and plays as possible and never missed a graduation, always encouraging them to do their best in all they did, but most importantly to enjoy it. He treasured the family vacation times where he introduced them to water skiing, fishing, boating, watching for bald eagles and on rainy days learning to play euchre.
Richard loved to travel and had visited or camped in all 50 states. His favorites were the Redwood trees in California and his trip to Alaska. He enjoyed tours and cruises he took with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wally and Toni, to Europe and the Caribbean. Most of all he enjoyed doing the driving while enjoying the journey.
Richard was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ for over 60 years and served as head of an usher team. He was a life member of the Urbana “U” Club and had served as president of the group. He coached Little League baseball for many years and had served as President of the Urbana High Basketball Boosters. He was an avid Illini (having season basketball tickets for over 51 years), Chicago Cubs and Bears fan; enjoyed attending the Class of ‘56 monthly luncheons and regularly met with friends for chats at Arby’s.
Memorials may be sent to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905. S. Russell St., Champaign, IL 61821, or a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.