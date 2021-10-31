URBANA — Richard L. Thies (Dick Thies) of Urbana died peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was 89 years old.
Dick was born Nov. 7, 1931, in Scotts Bluff, Neb., to Arnold C. and Wilma P. Thies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, including his stepfather, David C. Player; two brothers-in-law, Craig R. Webber and James L. Zaccagni; and a sister-in-law, Alice J. Webber.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Webber Thies; a brother, Dr. David M. Player (Beth); a sister, Jennifer G. Zaccagni; a brother-in-law, Carl M. Webber (Betty); five children, David C. Thies (Johanna) of Champaign, Nancy Thies Marshall (Charlie) of Salem, Ore., Susan Thies Harrison (Mike) of Hong Kong/Urbana, John E. Thies (Terry) of Urbana and Anne Thies Peters (Jeff) of Sherwood, Ore.; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren (with three on the way); and many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
During the Depression and war years, Dick’s upbringing took him across the country, where he attended many different elementary and secondary schools. After the return of his father, David Player, from military service, the family settled in Gibson City, where Dick graduated from Drummer Township High School in 1949. He cherished much about his experiences during these formative years, especially the times his mother and he lived with his close-knit extended family in Kimbell/Gering, Neb., and Riverside, Calif.
Visiting Riverside in recent years, Dick could recall with great specificity virtually every house on his paper route and the fun he had hiking atop Mount Rubidoux. The Riverside years also include his days as a boy soprano performing at the famous Mission Inn. This was the beginning of a lifetime filled with music. Even as his health faded, were it not for the pandemic, he would no doubt have continued to regale audiences with his singing of "As Time Goes By."
Dick entered the University of Illinois in the fall of 1949 and received a B.A. degree with a major in history in 1953. He attended the University of Illinois College of Law, from which he received an LLB (later converted to JD) degree in 1955. This was followed by active-duty service in the Judge Advocate General's Department of the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1958. Since that time, he practiced law with Webber & Thies, PC, Urbana, a law firm including association over the years with founder and Dick’s father-in-law, Judge Charles M. Webber, and brothers-in-law Craig R. Webber and Carl M. Webber. It was a source of great joy that he was joined at the firm by his sons, David and John, and later by his grandson, Daniel.
Dick’s law practice covered a wide range of areas for a diverse client mix. He was particularly fond of the work he did negotiating in the People's Republic of China on behalf of U.S. clients and in helping with the development of Frasca Field, the home of his private airplane he flew for 30 years — even after his 80th birthday.
Dick lived a life of commitment to family, profession, church and community. His service to the community began in college when he was student president of the University YMCA. When African American students were unable to get a haircut on campus, Dick solved the problem by putting a barber at the Y on Wright Street. He also led a torchlight march to the UI President’s House to show support for President George D. Stoddard, who students felt had been wrongly terminated by the board of trustees.
Dick missed his first day of law school so he could travel to Springfield to meet with then-Gov. Adlai E. Stevenson II about serving as a student chair for Stevenson’s campaign for U.S. president. These were exciting years on the UI campus, but the best part for Dick was when he met a recent transfer student from Mount Holyoke, Marilyn Webber, when the two worked together at registration. The two were married in 1954.
There are many organizations and institutions in the Champaign-Urbana community that Dick touched. These included service as president of the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club and the Urbana Association of Commerce, and chairman of the Citizens Advisory Board of the Urbana School Board and the Salvation Army Advisory Board. He was a member of the Urbana Park Board, the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Board and the boards of the National Academy of Arts and the Champaign-Urbana Urban League.
Dick was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Urbana. At the University of Illinois, he was a member of the President's Council of the University of Illinois Foundation and the Dean's Club of the University of Illinois College of Law. A life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association, he served on four occasions on the Alumni Association's Trustee Selection Committee.
Besides the example he set for his family and those around him, perhaps Dick’s greatest impact on others was through his work as a leader in the legal profession. He had a record of accomplishment admired by lawyers throughout the country and even internationally. Dick was president of the Illinois State Bar Association in 1986-87 and served in many capacities in that organization, including holding every high office. Dick’s career in the American Bar Association was equally distinguished. He was elected to the Board of Governors of the ABA in 1988, was a member of the ABA House of Delegates (for 27 years) and held offices in a number of ABA-related organizations.
Dick received many awards during his lifetime. A subset includes the Illinois State Bar Association’s highest honor, the Award of Merit, the Illinois Judges Association Founders Award, the Illinois News Broadcasters Distinguished Service Award, and the Abraham Lincoln Association “Lincoln the Lawyer” Award. In nominating him for the Lincoln Association award, Attorney Thomas Johnson stated, “For more than half a century, Richard Thies has served the interests of his clients with skill and integrity, has worked enthusiastically in support of countless civic and charitable organizations, and has provided leadership to the legal profession. Richard is an unfailing, unflinching exemplar of civic virtue and professional honor who is ... ‘Lincoln hearted’ — in every good way.”
Dick was included in the inaugural class of Champaign County Bar Association “Pillars of the Bar.”
Dick loved and participated in many sports (including the freshman basketball and baseball teams at the UI). But his favorite sport was always the one that one of his children was participating in at the time (and with five active children, there were many). He taught each of his children a love of sports and a desire for competition at the highest levels. He celebrated each child’s victories and was a great consoler in their defeats. All five of his children learned mightily from the lessons learned along the way.
Dick’s grandchildren with spouses and children include Stephanie Thies Geier (husband Brian; children Ben and Willa), Daniel Thies (wife Page; children Edward, Peter, Samuel and Mary), Michael Thies (wife Kristin), Adam Thies (wife Bethany; son Clive), Ryan Marshall (wife Ali Marshall; children Lucille and Ruth), Caitlin St. Peter (husband Beau; children Charlotte and Hattie), John Marshall, Isaac Harrison (wife Abigail), Marie Collins (husband Jacob), Elizabeth Harrison, William Harrison, Kathryn Thies, Caroline Thies, Andrew Peters (wife Ashlee), Luke Peters and Bailey Peters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Urbana Park District Foundation, First Presbyterian Church of Urbana or a charity of the donor’s choice.
A celebration of Dick’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Twin City Bible Church, 806 W. Michigan Ave., Urbana. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required for those in attendance.