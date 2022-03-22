JAMAICA, Ill. — Richard A. Wagle, 70, of Jamaica, Ill., passed away at 12:47 p.m. Saturday (March 19, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Richard was born on Aug. 13, 1951, in Danville, the son of Kenneth H. And Louise M. "Jo" Miethe Wagle. He married Toni Lomax on Nov. 27, 1981, in Danville. She survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Ricky (Sharlotte) Wagle of Indianola and Cory (Alyssa) Wagle of Tuscola; one daughter, Kayce Wagle of Danville; two brothers, Kevin (Melinda) Wagle of Catlin and Jim (Beverly) Wagle of Danville; one sister, Patty Osborn of Argyle, Texas; two grandchildren, Keegan and Paislee; and his furbaby, Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenny Wagle; and one daughter, Jessie Wagle.
Richard retired from Pioneer Hybrid after 35 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, reading books and doing puzzle books. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, playing games with his wife, and loved making people laugh. He volunteer worked for Walk MS in Urbana. Richard and Toni delivered Christmas cookies to family and friends every year.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, March 25, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Jeremy Shumate officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday before the service at Robison Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Vermilion County Animal Shelter. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.