MONTICELLO — Richard Dean “Dick” Warner, 85, of Monticello passed away Saturday (July 10, 2021) at 5:27 a.m. at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy.
Dick was born on May 19, 1936, in Leroy, the son of Donald and Ida Nelle (Norton) Warner. He married Patricia Lynn Mitchell on July 24, 1955. She preceded him in death on April 19, 1994.
His son, Richard Paul Warner, preceded him in death on Oct. 21, 2015.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Deanna (Ken) Wright of Bement and Donna (Scott) Gallivan of Heyworth; grandchildren, Summer Olson, Amber Grohall, Kendra Jayne, Katie Hendrix, Tricia Gallivan, Konnor Wright, Matthew Gallivan and Patty Warner; great-grandchildren, Robert Grohall, Matthew Grohall, Izack Olson, Cindy McKinney, Liam Olson, Eli Olson, Camden Hendrix, Brody Jayne, Ellie Hendrix, Beau Harrington, Owen Jayne and Isla Wright; and brother, Jack (Eva) Warner of Carmichael, Calif.
While growing up, Dick helped his father farm. After graduation from Monticello High School, he worked at General Cable for 36 years and then worked at the University of Illinois until his retirement. For several years, he ran Dick’s Bike Shop out of his home.
Dick was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello Masonic Lodge 58 AF&AM and former member and longtime treasurer of the Monticello Lions Club. He also served on the Monticello Community Building Board.
His hobbies were collecting coins, working on and restoring bicycles, collecting cast-iron banks, collecting vinyl record albums, playing poker with his friends and taking daily drives in his car. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Dick spent several summers vacationing and fishing on Lake Ada in Minnesota. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with Masonic rites at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.