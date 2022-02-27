URBANA — Richard Lee Wheatley, 77, of Urbana passed away at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 23, 2022) at Tuscola Health Care Center.
He was born in Champaign on Dec. 9, 1944, the son of Charles and Norma Jean (Nally) Wheatley. He married Becky Lynn Lantz on May 21, 1983, in Urbana.
Richard is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Richard J. Wheatley (Liz), Melanie J. Knerr (John) and Ashley N. Wheatley, all of Urbana, and Bradley A. Bantz (Amber) of St. Joseph; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brothers, Leonard Wheatley (Susan) of Niantic and Joseph Wheatley of Champaign; and sister, Pamela Garske (Rick) of Mattoon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David L. Wheatley; and infant son, Anthony Wheatley.
Richard graduated from Urbana High School. He was employed by the University of Illinois in Building Services for 27 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and enjoyed sports, traveling, playing slots and spending time with family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at renner-wikoffchapel.com.