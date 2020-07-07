TOLONO — Richard M. “Dick” Wingler, 93, of Tolono passed away on Saturday (July 4, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Richard was born May 13, 1927, in Urbana to Austin and Elizabeth Boley Wingler.
He married Mary Libera in France on Jan. 17, 1947, while stationed in the U.S. Army as an MP.
He is survived by his children, Danny (Lois) Wingler of Sadorus, Debbie (Jim) Richardson and Marsha (Donald) Eckstein of Tolono. He has nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, three sisters and a brother.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years; a son, Michael; a grandson, Gary Richardson; and two sisters.
Richard owned many businesses and was a very hardworking man. These included Winglers Garbage Hauling, The Village Pump, Winglers Cafe and Winglers Trucking.
He enjoyed living in Florida after his retirement, boating, fishing, piddling in the garage, taking long road trips and watching his great-grandkids' musicals and sporting events.
He loved to tickle all his grandkids. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
Private family services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the family, Diabetes or Arthritis Foundation or donor’s choice.