TOLONO — Richard K. Woodworth, 85, of Tolono passed away at 10:06 a.m. Friday (Feb. 21, 2020) at home.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with a celebration of life to follow at the C-U Elks 2497, 903 N. Dunlap Ave, Savoy. The Rev. Ken Young will be officiating, and military rites will be accorded. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mr. Woodworth was born Jan. 7, 1935, at Tolono, a son to Alfred “Shorty” and Celia Wigner Woodworth. He married Marge Kresin on June 9, 1955; she preceded him in death on July 22, 1980.
Surviving are his significant other of 34 years, Becky Romack; three children, Jack Woodworth of Tolono, Sandy (Marty) Gorman of Philo and Chris (Penny) Woodworth of Tolono; five grandchildren, Kelley (Eric) Wishall, Monica (Erick Truyenque) Woodworth, Ross (Helena) Gorman, Lisa (Dane) Paul and Aly (Adam) Hearn; four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Elyse Wishall, Brodie Paul and Katerina Gorman; and a sister, Charlotte Shoemaker of Urbana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Austin Woodworth; four brothers; and two sisters.
Mr. Woodworth was co-owner of Woodworth and Sons Trucking, Tolono, for over 40 years. He was secretary on the local level for ABC (American Bowling Congress) and a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame for his service to the game. He was also a member of C-U Elks Lodge 2497 since 1961 and served as secretary from 1999 to present.
He loved antique cars and Cushman scooters. He was an avid Illini and Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Memorials may be made to C-U Elks Lodge 2497.