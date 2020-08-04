CHAMPAIGN — Richard Wright Jr., 23, of Champaign passed away Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Richard’s earthly life began on July 28, 1996, to Richard Wright Sr. and Sandra Brown, in Champaign. Celebration of life services will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Sheriff Temple A.O.H. Church of God, 601 E. Vine St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with services at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Elder James L. Wright Sr. Final interment will immediately follow services at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. Please be advised, Illinois social-distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.