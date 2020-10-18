URBANA — Dr. Richard (Dick) Ziegler passed away Oct. 2, 2020, at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana.
He was born in New Castle, Pa., on July 3, 1938, to Ralph E. Ziegler and Dorothy (Eakin) Ziegler. Dick graduated from New Castle High School, the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., C.P.A., Columbia University in New York M.B.A., and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill P.H.D. Richard also served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Richard worked for the Price Waterhouse Accounting Firm New York office. At Price Waterhouse, he was head of audits and once audited the New York Jets' professional football team.
Upon completion of his P.h.D., he taught at the University of North Carolina graduate school of accounting.
In 1972, he moved to the University of Illinois. He was Professor Emeritus of the department of Accountancy of the College of Business at the Urbana campus of the U of I.
Dr. Ziegler was a member of many professional accounting and business administration organizations and associations. He received many awards from these organizations too numerous to list.
In 1994, Professor Ziegler was named as one of the top 100 influential people in the USA in accounting by the Editors of the National Magazine “Accounting Today."
Professor Ziegler authored and co-authored eight teaching textbooks that were used by many colleges and universities throughout the United States.
Dick also worked as a consultant for various companies and manufacturers in the Chicago and western Indiana areas.
After retirement, Dick still taught part time for the U of I for many years.
Dick donated much of his time to many of the service organizations in the Champaign-Urbana communities. He served as an AARP tax preparer, Meals on Wheels driver, the Board of Courage Connection, and was currently active in the Learman Garden project and was recently honored by proclamation for his service in the community.
Dick had many interests. He loved to travel all over the world, and was a supporter of the Chicago Lyric Opera, and the Chicago Symphony.
Most of all, “Uncle Dick” loved his four nephews and nieces, 10 grand-nephews and grand-nieces, and a great-great-nephew and great-great-niece.
Dick is survived by his sister, Marcia (Louis) Palumbo, his nephew Todd (Ann) Palumbo of Sacramento, Calif., three nieces, Doctor Kelly Ann Palumbo (Michael) Sopko, Michelle D. Conti, and Melissa (Eugene) Hairhogger.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, and Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home in New Castle, Pa.