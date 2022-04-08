POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Richard Herman Ackerman, 67, formerly of Mahomet and Sadorus, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at home in Pompano Beach, Fla.
He was born July 8, 1954, in Urbana to Herman and Hazel (Delaney) Ackerman. Rick graduated from Unity High School in Tolono in 1972 and pursued a business degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1982. After graduating, he was employed by a Champaign bank as an auditor.
Rick relocated to the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area in 1987, where he worked as an auditor for a Miami-based international bank. Rick eventually left the banking industry and transitioned into the health care industry utilizing his accounting background, which included working for Broward General Hospital in Fort Lauderdale as an administrator. He remained in the health care industry until his retirement in 2018.
Rick thoroughly enjoyed restoring primitive-style furniture of which some went to the Ed, Fred and Rick’s Too antique store in Mahomet. He found a new passion after moving to South Florida — undertaking major interior and exterior renovations on houses he bought. During this phase, he also honed his skill as a landscaper.
Rick enjoyed traveling, internationally as well as domestically, and country-western line dancing. He had a great sense of humor that he lovingly shared with family and friends.
Rick is survived by his son, Benjamin Harrison (Rodes) Ackerman; two grandchildren, Evangeline and Lucien; five siblings, Evelyn Lindsey of Union City, Ind., Duaine (Beverly) Ackerman of Smyrna, Tenn., Sharon Ackerman of Sadorus, Florence (William) Loveless of Rantoul and Bernard C. Ackerman of Boise, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Michelle Ackerman; his spouse, Marc Lelling; and his parents, Herman and Hazel.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged when his ashes are returned to Illinois this summer.