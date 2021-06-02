URBANA — Rick F. Bailey, 67, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1953, in Istanbul, Turkey, the son of Floyd and Virginia Bailey. Rick married Debbie Nale on July 21, 2018.
Rick is survived by his father; wife; two sons, Zack Bailey of Crystal Lake and Brandon Bailey of Urbana; and stepdaughter, Leah Nale of Herculaneum, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia.
After high school, Rick enlisted in the Marine Corps from 1972 to 1978 and obtained the rank of E-5. He worked for various companies as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. June 5 at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Military rites will be accorded by the VFW 5520 Colorguard. Condolences may be left at renner-wikoffchapel.com.