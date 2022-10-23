TIBURON, Calif. — It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of a dear husband, father and sibling, Rick Cattell, who died at the age of 69. He died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sept. 25, 2022, in Tiburon, Calif.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Eric, Aaron and Elliott; siblings, Herry, Mary, Heather and Devon; and grandsons, Spencer and Teddy.
Rick was born May 4, 1953, in Champaign, to Dr. Raymond Cattell and Karen Cattell. He studied at Champaign Central High School with the Class of 1971, but graduated early. When he was interviewed for an article on his National Merit Scholar award, the newspaper reporter soon discovered that his passion for computers was already growing in high school when Rick showed him how he had programmed “Big Blue” (the family company’s IBM computer) to play Christmas carols. In his unique mixture of nerdiness and charm, one of Rick’s graduation pictures shows him wearing his leather jacket over his graduation gown, leaning against a flower-covered Corvair.
Rick went on to the University of Illinois, where he graduated in three years with degrees in computer science and psychology. He was awarded the Bronze Tablet for being in the top 1 percent of his class. He completed his Ph.D. in computer science at Carnegie Mellon in three years. His doctorate and first son (with first wife Nancy Worner) both arrived in the spring of 1978. His thesis, which applied artificial intelligence to compilers, won the 1978 ACM Doctoral Dissertation Award.
Rick began his career at Xerox PARC (Palo Alto Research Center) Computer Science Lab, which in the 1970s was one of the two most prestigious organizations in the country for computer science research. There, he developed a variety of early graphical user interfaces for email, documents, calendars, personal databases and data visualization. However, Rick was best known for his contributions in database and server software at Sun Microsystems, where he worked for 20-plus years as a distinguished engineer. There, he was an early creator of object database systems and wrote the world’s first book on the subject. He was also an early developer of the Java programming language, co-creating the language's specifications for databases (JDBC) and enterprise applications (Java EE). He was honored as an ACM Fellow and a University of Illinois Distinguished Alumnus for these contributions.
Rick holds eight U.S. patents and has written 32 publications, including five books.
Outside of computers, sailing and windsurfing were Rick’s passions. In 1985, Rick docked his boat at Sam’s Anchor Cafe on a warm evening and announced to Susan that he would one day live in Tiburon. Fifteen years later, he followed through, completing his dream.
Rick was a loving father, husband and brother, a patient teacher and a caring friend. He volunteered tutoring high school math, he loved playing guitar with his family, and, most of all, he loved to laugh. He will be remembered for his kind heart, appreciation of a good pun and his love of the sea. The world has lost a special soul.
The family is planning a memorial at a later date. Charitable donations in Rick’s name may be sent to the Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 E. West Highway 905, Bethesda, MD 20814, or online at hydroassoc.org/.