HOOPESTON — Rick Edwin Payne, 70, of Hoopeston died at 11:20 p.m. Friday (Oct. 9, 2020) at home in Hoopeston.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston. Steve Unger will officiate. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. We kindly ask that face coverings be worn and social distancing is maintained by those who attend the visitation and/or graveside service.